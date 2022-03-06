Boy, 15, dies after being knocked down in Fife

A 15-year-old boy has died after being knocked down in a collision involving three cars in Fife.

Police said the incident took place on the A985 near Cairneyhill shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services were called and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kind have been informed.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the boy involved in this incident.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4335 of March 5.