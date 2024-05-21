Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 78, dead and man arrested after weapon incident

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Laura Paterson
Tuesday 21 May 2024 17:41
The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman (Jane Barlow/PA)
The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A 78-year-old woman has died and a man has been arrested after an incident involving a weapon in a residential street.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local residents have reported hearing “gunshots” in the street.

It is understood the incident involved a weapon but no one was shot with a gun.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in