Teenage victim named in Enfield murder investigation
A teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 18-year-old victim was stabbed to death in north London.
Police have named the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Enfield
Eighteen-year-old Donovan Allen from Hemel Hempstead was found with stab wounds in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at 6.10pm on Monday.
Despite efforts from the emergency services, he died at the scene. His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “Donovan’s family deserve to know what happened to him and we are working hard to give them those answers. Our investigation is continuing at pace but I want to reiterate my appeals to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about who may have be involved.”
A 14-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until early March.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5753/07Feb.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.