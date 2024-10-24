Police appeal over missing mother and son eight years after they went to France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Police have appealed for information about a missing mother and her 12-year-old boy who have not been heard of since they travelled to France eight years ago.

Sarah Sisson, aged 37, and Harvey Belshaw, aged 12, were last seen on Saturday October 8 2016 when she drove a black Renault Megane onto a ferry from Dover to Calais.

Since arriving in France eight years ago, Ms Sisson and Mr Belshaw, who were from Whale Hill, Middlesbrough, have not contacted family or friends.

They were reported missing by Ms Sisson’s brother shortly before 11pm on October 24 2016.

The pair are believed to have links to Spain, Gibraltar, Germany as well as France.

At the time Ms Sisson was last seen, she was described as being of a large build with long, blonde hair.

Mr Belshaw was described as around five feet tall, of a slim build and having fair hair which was long on top.

Over the past eight years, detectives have made inquiries with the French authorities and looked at CCTV and spoken to relatives and friends.

On the eighth anniversary of them being reported missing, Cleveland Police are asking any members of the public to come forward if they have information.

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “Since Sarah and Harvey were reported missing, we have continued to review any new information that has come to light.

“Now, eight years on, Sarah and Harvey’s family and friends still don’t know their whereabouts and have maintained how out of character it is for them to not have gotten in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone out there that may hold information, no matter how small, on where Sarah and Harvey might be, to come forward and speak to us.

“It is never too late to provide information and if reticent to speak to police, then you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Ms Sisson’s brother, David said: “Sarah and Harvey continue to be on our minds every single day.

“All of us have missed out on so many life experiences throughout the eight years especially Harvey going from a boy to a man.

“To say how worried we as a family are of their disappearance and the devastating impact it has had on all of us is an understatement.

“However, we hold onto the hope and keep looking forwards because that is all we can do.

“To see them both safe and sound after eight long years would be a dream come true.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or to visit Cleveland Police’s website.