Police investigate cases of suspected voter fraud in Glasgow

Four cases of suspected “personation” were reported to Glasgow City Council.

Laura Paterson
Friday 05 July 2024 01:49
Police accompanying ballot boxes as they are carried in to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police accompanying ballot boxes as they are carried in to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Police in Glasgow are investigating cases of suspected voter fraud.

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

Over the course of the day we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places

Glasgow City Council spokesperson

It is understood that of the alleged incidents, two are being investigated in the Glasgow South West seat and one in Glasgow West.

A spokesman for the council said: “Over the course of the day, we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.

“The police subsequently asked us to extract three ballot papers from the count and this was done when the relevant ballot boxes arrived at the count centre.”

