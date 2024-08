Trampoline park offers condolences after death of 10-year-old

Support truly

A trampoline park where a 10-year-old child became fatally unwell has offered condolences to the grieving family and said it was “profoundly saddened”.

Emergency services were called to Flip Out in Southcroft Road, Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Sunday morning.

The 10-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow but later died.

Police said the death was being treated as “unexplained” but was not thought to be suspicious.

The trampoline park pledged to co-operate with the police investigation.

We are profoundly saddened by this tragic event, and our deepest sympathies go out to the child's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time Flip Out Glasgow statement

Flip Out Glasgow posted on Facebook: “Yesterday morning, a 10-year-old child became unwell at Flip Out Glasgow just after 9am.

“Emergency services were promptly contacted and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, where, sadly, they were later pronounced dead.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and at this time there are no indications of suspicious circumstances.

“We are fully co-operating with Police Scotland in their investigations.

“We are profoundly saddened by this tragic event and our deepest sympathies go out to the child’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing after a child took unwell at a premises in Southcroft Road, Rutherglen shortly before 11am on Sunday August 18.

“The child, a ten year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.

“The child’s death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not thought be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The relevant authorities have also been notified.”

A South Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the child following this tragedy.

“The council will be providing any support required by fellow pupils and others at his school.

“We are also involved as the relevant health and safety enforcing authority, but any further comments regarding the incident should be sought from Police Scotland.”