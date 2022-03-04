Police find body in hunt for missing hillwalker

Police hunting for a missing hillwalker have recovered a body.

A search had been mounted for 47-year-old David Low after he failed to return from a walk in Glencoe on Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed however that the body of a man had been recovered.

While formal identification has still to take place, the force said that the family of Mr Low, from Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, had been informed.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Both Mr Low’s family and Police Scotland thanked all the volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who had helped in the hunt for the walker.