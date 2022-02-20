Girl, 8, injured in pedestrian crossing crash
Police said the collision involved a silver Kia Sportage.
An eight-year-old girl needed hospital treatment after she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
Police said the child was crossing Leslie Road, Glenrothes near the Lidl supermarket when the collision happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday.
She sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car, a silver Kia Sportage, stopped to help at the scene.
Officers are appealing for information about the incident in the Fife town.
Police constable John Brown said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular a woman driver who also stopped to assist.
“If you were in the area and can help them please get in touch.
“We would also like to speak to anyone driving at the time who has dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries.”
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3829 of Saturday February 19 2022.
