Tributes paid to hospital worker killed in Coventry collision

A cyclist who was killed after being hit by a car in Coventry has been named as hospital worker Joel Carreido.

The 47-year-old was confirmed dead shortly after the collision on Woodway Lane on Sunday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act on Monday.

Father of two Mr Carreido was killed soon after a 44-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck in Gosford Street at around 8am.

In a tribute, his family said: “Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

“He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul.”

Mr Carreido joined University Hospital, Coventry in 2017, working on a care of the elderly and gastroenterology wards.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: “Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with.

“While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children.

“Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Police are still in the process of contacting the 44-year-old victim’s family.

Another pedestrian also suffered injuries in the incident in Gosford Street, but the force said these are not life-threatening.

Nobody else is being looked for in connection with the incident which is not being treated as terror related, police said.

Retired builder Barry Dean, whose home overlooks Beckbury Road’s junction with Woodway Lane, said part of his house will have to rebuilt due to extensive damage, including sizeable cracks in the brickwork near the front door.

The 76-year-old described a black Mercedes hatchback making a very loud bang as it smashed into the detached property.

Mr Dean said: “I was just sitting in the room watching the football on television, and at eight o’clock – bang.

“Because the front door was locked I had to go and get my keys. I opened the front door, came out and he (the driver) was gone… legged it.

“The police turned up. They sent a drone up… there was a helicopter and police dogs.”

Mr Dean said he believes the suspect was apprehended at a nearby block of flats.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.