Nursery worker jailed after threatening to kick child in head

A nursery worker has been jailed after she verbally abused children in her care and threatened to kick one in the head.

Rebecca Gregory, 25, was handed a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning, or exposing a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Gregory, of Pearl Street, Stockport, was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday after “committing deplorable offences of neglect against four young children”, the force added.

Police said evidence against Gregory was unearthed during an investigation into another nursery worker and colleague at Tiny Toes Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

Gregory worked at the same nursery as Kate Roughley who was jailed for 14 years in May this year for the manslaughter of nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan.

Roughley had strapped the baby girl’s face down on a bean bag for more than 90 minutes on May 9 2022.

In Gregory’s case, CCTV footage showed her “verbally abusing and mishandling the children, pushing a child’s head down, roughly placing a child on the floor, and threatening to kick a child in the head”, GMP said.

It continued: “On one occasion, she swaddled a child so tightly that he couldn’t move. Seeing the child was visibly distressed, she forced his head down, preventing him from moving.

“On another occasion, she swaddled a child tightly, telling him to ‘f***ing go home'”.

It continued: “From the CCTV footage on Tuesday 26 April 2022, it was evident that Rebecca Gregory’s interactions with the children were callous and lacked proper care and compassion.

“She failed to adhere to the correct, safe, and expected requirements and responsibility that comes with caring for young children.”

Gregory was arrested at home on Tuesday, November 14 last year, police reported.

She was presented with the evidence in interview and admitted her actions against the children, claiming the nursery was “understaffed”, the force said.

Detective Constable Natalie Pettit, from the Stockport district, said: “We are pleased that Gregory will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

“Anyone who hears the details of this investigation cannot fail to be sickened by the careless actions of Rebecca Gregory.

“She knew her actions fell far beyond the correct professional standards but failed to take any reasonable steps to protect these children”, she said.

“This was a harrowing investigation which uncovered several unacceptable behaviours and practices at Tiny Toes Nursery.

“It was clear to see that there was a culture of not challenging inappropriate behaviour which ultimately placed several children who were under their care at risk of serious harm.”

After Gregory was sentenced, Karen Tongue, Specialist Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service North West, said such cases “damage the trust between parents and carers”.

“Rebecca Gregory was entrusted with the care of the youngest children in the nursery where she had worked for seven years.

“The CCTV footage from the nursery’s baby room showed several instances of Gregory ill-treating four young children in her care.

“The way she spoke to them was truly appalling and I have been shocked and saddened by the wilful ill-treatment of the children.

“Parents should be able to place their children in nursery knowing they will be nurtured and cared for.

“Gregory must now face the consequences of her actions.”

The other Tiny Toes worker, Roughley, tightly swaddled Genevieve before she further restrained her with a harness and then covered her with a blanket.

She then failed to carry out adequate checks on the distressed child before discovering her unresponsive and blue.

Her colleagues and paramedics tried to revive Genevieve but her condition was irreversible and she was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found Roughley guilty of manslaughter by ill-treatment after the prosecution said she “persecuted” the youngster for occupying too much of her time.