Woman dies and two others in life-threatening condition after triple stabbing

A man has been arrested after a woman died and two others were seriously hurt in a triple stabbing in Manchester.

The 43-year-old woman died at the scene after being found with stab wounds at a property in Barnard Road, Gorton, at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man were also injured and taken to hospital, where their conditions have been described as life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Greater Manchester Police said it believes the stabbing was a domestic incident and the suspect was known to the victims.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Adrian Girtchen said: “We can feel the shock waves that this incident has sent through the local community, who either witnessed this attack or woke this morning to hear the tragic news.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect is believed to have been known to the victims (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Many of you may know the family, and our thoughts and wishes remain with them and everyone who has been affected.

“We have additional officers in the area who are there to support you and provide a strong and visible presence.

“If you have any concerns, or you need someone to speak to in confidence, please do so to one of our many officers who are there.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their support and understanding whilst we continue to carry out enquiries at the scene.

“This is not something we take for granted, and we will continue to do all we can to support the family.”

Police are appealing for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey had earlier said an investigation had been launched and the force was in the “very early stages of our inquiries”, adding that there would be an increased number of police patrols in the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 0161 856 2027 or 101 quoting reference number 3371 of August 18 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.