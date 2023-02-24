Jump to content

Rescue operation launched after tugboat capsizes

The coastguard rescue helicopter and coastguard rescue teams were at the scene.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 24 February 2023 17:34
The area has been cordoned off (PA)
The area has been cordoned off (PA)

A rescue operation has been launched after a tugboat with two people on board capsized in the River Clyde off Greenock.

Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat, several police launch boats and rescue crafts from vessels in the area went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and coastguard rescue teams were also at the scene.

The coastguard said there were two people on board the vessel when it capsized.

Police have cordoned off the area near Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town.

A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently responding to reports of a capsized vessel at Custom House Quay in Greenock, February 24.

“Just before 3.30pm Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and are searching the area. Police Scotland is also in attendance.”

