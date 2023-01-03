Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.

The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”