Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman

The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire.

Ben Mitchell
Tuesday 03 January 2023 15:13
The bodies of a teenage girl and a woman were found at an address in Hampshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
The bodies of a teenage girl and a woman were found at an address in Hampshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.

The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

