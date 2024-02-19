Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family pay tribute to ‘angel’ grandmother at centre of murder inquiry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Ben Mitchell
Monday 19 February 2024 11:44
Annette Mills, whose body was found in a property in Delphi Way, Waterlooville (Family handout/PA)
Annette Mills, whose body was found in a property in Delphi Way, Waterlooville (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The family of a woman whose body was found in a maisonette have described her as a “devoted mother and grandmother” after a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police were called to the property in Delphi Way, Waterlooville, Hampshire, on February 11, where the body of Annette Mills, 57, was found.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on murder and later bailed while police inquiries continue.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

“As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while inquiries continue.”

The family of Ms Mills said in a statement released through police: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette.

“She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in