Woman released from custody after death of two-year-old girl in pond

Police said the girl’s family was being supported by specialist officers.

Rob Freeman
Wednesday 13 September 2023 04:34
The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for information (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl at a village pond has been released from custody.

Hampshire Police said the woman in her 40s, who had been detained under the Mental Health Act, remains under investigation.

Police were called to the home of the child in Forge Road, Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at 5.02pm on Sunday, following reports that the girl had disappeared.

She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital, where she died on Monday.

A force spokeswoman said the girl’s family was being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for information.

