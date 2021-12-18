Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat

Several homes have been evacuated in a village in Fife after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Police were called to Kinglassie on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Photos shared on social media showed armed officers on the street as well as a burned-out car.

A street was closed off but police said there was no risk to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.

“Police were called around 7.35am this morning.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Stagecoach said it had diverted a bus due to the incident.