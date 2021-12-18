Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat
Police were called to Kinglassie, Fife, on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.
Several homes have been evacuated in a village in Fife after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.
Police were called to Kinglassie on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.
Photos shared on social media showed armed officers on the street as well as a burned-out car.
A street was closed off but police said there was no risk to the wider public.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.
“Police were called around 7.35am this morning.
“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”
Stagecoach said it had diverted a bus due to the incident.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.