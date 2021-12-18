Homes evacuated and armed police called as man barricaded in flat

Police were called to Kinglassie, Fife, on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Neil Pooran
Saturday 18 December 2021 13:23
Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Several homes have been evacuated in a village in Fife after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Police were called to Kinglassie on Saturday morning and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Photos shared on social media showed armed officers on the street as well as a burned-out car.

A street was closed off but police said there was no risk to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman “Officers are currently at a property in Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, after a man barricaded himself within.

“Police were called around 7.35am this morning.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however a number of residents in the same block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Stagecoach said it had diverted a bus due to the incident.

