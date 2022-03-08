Motorcyclist, 81, dies after weekend road crash

An 81-year-old has died in hospital following a weekend road crash.

Norman Jackson, from the Castlereagh area of east Belfast, was injured in a collision on the Newcastle Road in Seaforde on Sunday.

His red Honda CBX 500X motorcycle was in collision with a black Volvo XC60 car at approximately 1.15pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said a full investigation is under way and issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Norman was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision but sadly passed away due to his injuries on Tuesday morning. The occupants of the Volvo car did not report any injuries,” they said.

“A full investigation into the cause of the collision is under way and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was travelling on the Newcastle Road, between Ballynahinch and Seaforde on Sunday, and who saw either of the vehicles being driven or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to call them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 903 06/03/22.”