Suspected pipe bomb explodes in Co Armagh
The PSNI has appealed for information over the incident in Bessbrook.
Police are appealing for information following the explosion of a suspected pipe bomb in Co Armagh.
The incident occurred at the John F Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook late on Thursday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10:50pm, it was reported that neighbours heard a loud bang in the area.
“Police arrived at the scene and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb was discovered, which is believed to have caused scorch damage to a window of a nearby property.
“At this stage, there are no reports of any injuries.
“A number of homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a public safety operation in the area.
“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them.”
