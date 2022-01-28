Suspected pipe bomb explodes in Co Armagh

The PSNI has appealed for information over the incident in Bessbrook.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 28 January 2022 08:06
The PSNI has appealed for information following the discovery of the remains of a suspected pipe bomb in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are appealing for information following the explosion of a suspected pipe bomb in Co Armagh.

The  incident occurred at the John F Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook late on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10:50pm, it was reported that neighbours heard a loud bang in the area.

A number of homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution

“Police arrived at the scene and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb was discovered, which is believed to have caused scorch damage to a window of a nearby property.

“At this stage, there are no reports of any injuries.

“A number of homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a public safety operation in the area.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them.”

