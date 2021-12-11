Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police

The incident happened in Kensington on Saturday afternoon.

Catherine Wylie
Saturday 11 December 2021 22:14
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has died after an incident involving armed police in Kensington

The police watchdog is investigating what happened in west London on Saturday afternoon when the man died after he sustained gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen entering a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road at 3.04pm.

The force said the man was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.

Police cordoned off Kensington High Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate next to Kensington Gardens.

The Met said: “Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.

“The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene.”

Police said that despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 4.08pm.

Witnesses heard three shots, according to reports.

On Saturday night, forensic officers were working inside a police cordon that had been extended on Kensington High Street, while a tent erected next to a black car was surrounded by an unmarked police car and patrol vehicles.

Police at the scene in Kensington (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Members of the public were being diverted away from the cordon through Kensington Gardens.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC confirmed it has begun an investigation, with a spokesperson adding: “After being notified of the incident by the MPS, we sent investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedure to start gathering evidence,” a spokesperson said.

Police said efforts are under way to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called at 3.23pm to reports of a shooting.

Recommended

“We sent an ambulance, an incident response officer, a tactical response unit, a motorcycle response unit and an advanced paramedic. The London Air Ambulance car also responded,” they said.

“We treated a man on scene, who unfortunately died.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in