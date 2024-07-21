Police arrest six in murder investigation after teenage boy shot dead in park

Support truly

Police have arrested six males on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was shot dead in a park in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 7.20pm on Sunday to reports of a shooting in a park near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove.

A teenager, believed to be aged 15, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found suffering from injuries by the emergency services.

The six males who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody, police said.

Work is ongoing to identify and inform the teenage victim’s next of kin.

Police said there were “no reports of any other injuries” and that a crime scene remained in place on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Anyone with information at this early stage is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6343/21Jul. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”