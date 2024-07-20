Jump to content

Police arrest prisoner who absconded from London hospital

A manhunt was launched after Graham Gomm, 63, escaped HMP Wormwood Scrubs on Thursday.

William Warnes
Saturday 20 July 2024 12:41
A general view of HMP Wormwood Scrubs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A general view of HMP Wormwood Scrubs (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

A prisoner who absconded from a hospital in London has been arrested and returned to prison, police have confirmed.

A manhunt was launched after Graham Gomm, 63, escaped HMP Wormwood Scrubs on Thursday.

Gomm, who has been on remand for burglary offences, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff after being taken unwell, but was found to have absconded at around 1:18am.

Graham Gomm,has been recaptured (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Graham Gomm,has been recaptured (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that he had been arrested in Putney at around 8:30am and returned to prison.

A spokesperson confirmed an investigation would continue into how Gomm escaped lawful custody.

