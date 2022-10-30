Jump to content

Police name man who died after stabbing outside London restaurant

Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation.

Nina Lloyd
Sunday 30 October 2022 16:57
The New Scotland Yard sign (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
The New Scotland Yard sign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

A murder victim who was stabbed following an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant in London has been named, the Metropolitan Police said.

Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana close to Waterloo Station on Saturday, according to the force.

Officers had been called to Lower Marsh Street at 2.15am to reports of a stabbing and some 15 minutes later he was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later, the Met said.

Several crime scenes were still in place on Saturday evening while forensic inquiries are carried out, and no-one has yet been arrested.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward as their inquiries continue.

The Met said Mr Keise’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and a post mortem will take place in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we have been carrying out a number of inquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We now believe Adrian was involved in an altercation which started near to the Cubana Restaurant before moving down Lower Marsh Street.

“I am sure that there were people who witnessed what happened who haven’t yet spoken to us about what they saw.

“You may have thought it was insignificant at the time, but it could be vital in helping us to identify those responsible.”

Mr Howie added: “Adrian had the rest of his life ahead of him and my thoughts are with his family and friends as they come to terms with his tragic death.

“I would urge anyone with information to do the right thing by them and contact us today.”

