Police seek man released from prison by mistake two days after sentencing

Rayon Newby, 20, from east London, had been sentenced to more than three months on March 15 for assault, harassment and burglary.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 31 March 2023 13:30
Rayon Newby (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man who was released from prison by mistake two days after he was jailed is being sought by police.

Rayon Newby, 20, from east London, was sentenced to more than three months at East London Magistrates’ Court on March 15 for assault, harassment and burglary.

Scotland Yard said he was released from HMP Thameside in error on March 17.

Newby is a black man, around 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build, and has a pierced left ear.

Police said he speaks with a London accent and has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford.

The public are asked not to approach him and anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3195/30Mar.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

