Woman ‘critical’ in hospital as Manchester bus crash driver arrested

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital and 11 others were hurt after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre.

Police said the bus driver, a 64-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the incident in Piccadilly Gardens.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 1pm today, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus which collided with a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and it has been established that 12 people have been injured as a result with one woman in a life-threatening condition and receiving treatment at hospital. Others involved are believed to be in a stable condition with minor injuries.

“Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with information that may help with inquiries, including footage filmed, is asked to call 0161 856 474 quoting incident 1673 of 16/10/2023.”

It is understood those injured are believed to be pedestrians and passengers on the bus.

Photos from the scene show the pavement cordoned off with the bus’s front end inside a bubble tea shop called T4.

Ian Wood, spokesperson for T4 UK Franchise Ltd, said: “T4 UK has today been informed of the bus crash at our newly opened Manchester store.

“Firstly, we want to wish all of those involved in the crash a speedy recovery, we look forward to welcoming them to our store once fully recovered.

“We will remain closed until we are able to get the store back up on its feet. All staff members are okay although shaken up.”

Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) head of facilities management, Howard Hartley, said: “Bus and tram services are currently unable to stop at Piccadilly Gardens while emergency services deal with a serious incident.

“We have staff there who are on hand to help passengers and direct them to their nearest service, and I’d encourage anyone who usually catches a service in the area to check our website or social media channels for the latest information and advice.”

A large police cordon remains in place as road collision investigators continue to work at the scene.