Police name man who died following crash
A woman was injured in the incident.
A man who died following a two-car crash has been named by police.
The collision, which involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza, happened on the A6091 in Melrose in the Borders at around 8.35am on Tuesday February 1.
Stuart Finnie, 30, from Gavinton, who was driving the Seat, died following the crash.
The 57-year-old woman driving the Mini was seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
She is expected to be released in the coming days.
Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0603 of Tuesday February 1 2022.”
