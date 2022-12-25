Woman shot in head as she celebrated Christmas at pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman killed in a Christmas Eve pub shooting was shot in the head in what police believe was not a targeted attack.

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside when she was shot.

Police were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

Four men were hurt in the incident, with one in a critical condition and the other three not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs told a press conference on Christmas Day: “Tragically the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had suffered a serious gunshot injury to her head.

“She was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital but sadly passed away shortly afterwards.

“Her family have been informed and on today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted.

“She was out enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at what should have been a peaceful time.

“What her family are now going through is incomprehensible.”

Police said a 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral is in a critical condition.

others with non-life threatening injuries are

The other three injured include a 22-year-old man, also from Beechwood, who has leg injuries, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey with a hand injury and a 33-year-old man who suffered an injury to his wrist.

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words” while Wirral council leader Janette Williamson described it as “nothing less than despicable”.

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.