Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering woman, 30
Police said the men are believed to have been known to the woman, whose body was found at a property in Croydon.
Two 21-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 30-year-old woman, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said the men are believed to have been known to the woman, whose body was found at a property in Croydon, south London.
She was pronounced dead at the scene in Bensham Lane in Thornton Heath, at around 7pm on Monday.
The woman’s next of kin has been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.
Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “We are saddened to hear about the loss of this young woman.
“We are currently supporting her family while they process this shocking news.
“At this early stage, we believe that the two men were known to the woman and there is no threat to the wider public.”
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.
Police appealed for anyone with information which could help the investigation to call 101 quoting ref: CAD 5952/20Jan.