Murder investigation launched after man in 40s dies in Tottenham shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 40s died in a shooting in Tottenham, police said.

Officers were called to Waltheof Gardens, N17, at 9am on Tuesday following reports of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man with a gunshot injury, who died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed, the force added.

No arrests have been made and inquiries into the circumstances continue, the Met said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, in charge of policing for north area, which covers Haringey, said: “I am devastated by the tragic loss of life and I recognise the concern that this incident will cause for local residents.

“I want to reassure you that we have a team of specialist officers already working diligently to establish the circumstances of this shooting.

“You may notice an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out vital inquiries. We would encourage you to speak to them with any concerns.

“If you have any information that you think may assist with our investigation, then please do not hesitate to get in touch. We want to hear from you, even if you feel like your information may be insignificant.”

A crime scene remains in place at the location while inquiries are carried out.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.11am today to reports of a shooting in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately five minutes.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or “X” @MetCC and quote CAD1613/15OCT.