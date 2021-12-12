Pedestrian dies after being hit by car as she walked along footpath

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Saturday in Montrose.

Daniel Harkins
Sunday 12 December 2021 15:51
Police have appealed for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman has died after being hit by a car as she walked along a footpath in Angus.

The 61-year-old was struck by a black Honda Civic Sport at around 8.20pm on Saturday in Montrose.

Emergency services attended the incident on Newhame Road but the woman died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Recommended

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen the car before the crash and has dashcam footage is asked to contact us.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in