20-year-old pedestrian seriously injured by car

The man was hit by a White Renault Clio on the A94 Glamis Road in Forfar.

Mark Davey
Tuesday 28 December 2021 14:44
File photo of a police officer. (NickPotts/PA)
Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car.

The man, aged 20, was struck by a white Renault Clio at 12.50am on Tuesday in Forfar, on the A94 Glamis Road, near the junction with Graham Crescent.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment and the road was closed, for about two and a half hours for investigations into the crash.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“If there are any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0053 of 28 December.”

