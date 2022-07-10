Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tributes paid to bonfire builder killed in fall

John Steele fell from a bonfire in a loyalist estate in Larne, Co Antrim, on Saturday night.

David Young
Sunday 10 July 2022 20:24
Lucinda McFall laying flowers near the scene after a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim last night. Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident, which happened just after 9.30pm. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.
Lucinda McFall laying flowers near the scene after a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim last night. Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident, which happened just after 9.30pm. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after falling from a bonfire in Northern Ireland.

John Steele was helping to construct the towering pyre in the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim, when the incident happened on Saturday night.

The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, was more than 50ft tall.

Police at the scene of the fatal fall at a bonfire in Larne (PA)

It was one of around 250 that have been built in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland ahead of traditional “Eleventh Night” celebrations.

Recommended

The fires are lit to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July.

The construction of the Antiville fire was nearing completion when the incident happened.

The bonfire was pulled down on Sunday as plans to ignite it were cancelled.

Mr Steele, a window cleaner aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from the Antiville area.

The bonfire was dismantled on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

A line of floral tributes left by local people close to the scene of the dismantled bonfire grew during Sunday.

A Liverpool football shirt and the flag of a flute band were tied to a fence at the site.

A vigil was planned for later on Sunday night.

MP for the area Sammy Wilson said the community was in shock.

“It is a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community,” he said.

“The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community.”

A man lays flowers near the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

The mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Noel Williams, extended his condolences following the death.

“The loss of a young man’s life in an accident at a bonfire site in Larne is shocking and my thoughts are with his heartbroken loved ones,” he said.

“The community is hurting and my prayers are with everybody impacted by this awful tragedy.”

Stormont Justice Minister and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “Heartbreaking news that a young man has lost his life in a fall from a bonfire. Thinking of his family, friends and the wider community as they come to terms with this tragic loss of life.

“I hope people will give them space to grieve privately at such a difficult time.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Construction on the nearby Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is to continue as builders attempt to break a world record for the highest bonfire (Mark Marlow)
(PA Wire)

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred. Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”

The fatal fall in Antiville came as Larne had been making headlines for another bonfire in the town.

Bonfire builders in the nearby Craigyhill estate are attempting to break a world record for the tallest bonfire – a record which stands at 198ft.

Recommended

The builders have vowed to continue with their record bid in tribute to Mr Steele’s memory.

Twelfth commemorations in Northern Ireland mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne, north of Dublin, in 1690 – a triumph that secured a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in