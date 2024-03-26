Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man and woman arrested over loyalist gun attack in 1992

One man was killed and others injured during the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 26 March 2024 13:53
Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the murder in Co Down have made two arrests (PA)
Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the murder in Co Down have made two arrests (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man and a woman have been arrested over a loyalist gun attack in Co Down 30 years ago.

Former school teacher Peter McCormack, 42, was killed and three others were injured in the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19 1992.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the attack made two arrests.

A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

A police spokesperson said they were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests come after police issued a fresh appeal for information last November about the attack which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in