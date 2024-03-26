Man and woman arrested over loyalist gun attack in 1992

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a woman have been arrested over a loyalist gun attack in Co Down 30 years ago.

Former school teacher Peter McCormack, 42, was killed and three others were injured in the shooting at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on November 19 1992.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch investigating the attack made two arrests.

A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested in the South Down area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

A police spokesperson said they were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests come after police issued a fresh appeal for information last November about the attack which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.