Two men found dead at house in Coleraine

Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were found at a house in Coleraine.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Elms Park on Monday.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the property shortly after 2.30pm.

A spokesman for the PSNI said there are no further details at this time.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said she is shocked following the discovery of the two bodies.

Ms Hunter said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of the deaths of two men in Coleraine on Monday.

“My condolences go out to their families and friends at this very difficult time.

“The local community will be stunned following this incident and my thoughts also go out to them after this distressing ordeal.

“I would ask that people give the police space to carry out their investigation into these sudden deaths so they can establish exactly what took place here.

“I would also encourage anyone with information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible.”