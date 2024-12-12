Police searching for missing ex-England rugby star Tom Voyce find body in river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Specialist officers searching for missing former England rugby player Tom Voyce have found a body close to where he was swept away while trying to drive across a flood-swollen river, police have said.

Concerns were raised for the 43-year-old ex-wing on Sunday after he failed to return home after being out with friends on Saturday.

His Toyota Hilux was recovered downstream from Abberwick Ford on the River Aln outside Alnwick, Northumberland, and police suspected he was swept away while trying to escape the vehicle.

The river level was particularly high at the weekend when Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

A major search operation was launched involving Northumbria Police, drones, the police helicopter, coastguard officers and the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Teams. Family and friends of the much-loved former rugby player also joined the search.

Northumbria Police said they faced “very challenging conditions, not least due to the river flow and the level being significantly heightened after the exceptionally heavy rain experienced over the weekend”.

On Thursday, specialist officers from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit made the sad find in the river near Abberwick Mill.

The force said formal identification was yet to take place but Voyce’s next of kin have been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad development and our thoughts very much continue to be with Tom’s loved ones.

“I would like to thank all of our officers, partners and volunteers for their assistance throughout the searches which have been conducted in very challenging circumstances.

“We would continue to ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The world of rugby expressed its shock and sadness when he went missing, including messages from World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Lawrence Dallaglio, who lost his sister in the Marchioness disaster in the Thames in 1989.

Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles, moving there from Bath and then leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.

It was understood Voyce, who was raised in Cornwall, relocated to Northumberland recently after living in London.