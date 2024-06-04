Jump to content

Police confirm no crime occurred at home where two bodies were found

The deaths of two women at the property in Nottingham have now been referred to the coroner.

Matthew Cooper
Tuesday 04 June 2024 13:56
Two women were found dead at the house (PA)
Two women were found dead at the house (PA) (PA Wire)

Police investigating the discovery of two bodies at a house in Nottingham last month have said they are satisfied no crime occurred at the address.

Officers were called at 11.04am on Tuesday May 21 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of a property in Hartley Road, Radford.

The bodies of two women, believed to have lain undiscovered for some time, were found inside the end-of-terrace property.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Since this tragic discovery, we have been working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“Officers are now satisfied no crime has occurred and so the matter has been referred to the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected by this distressing case.”

