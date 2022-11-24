Jump to content

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

Jamie Barrow is accused of murdering former voluntary worker Fatoumatta Hydara, Fatimah Drammeh, three, and one-year-old Naeemah Drammeh.

Matthew Cooper
Thursday 24 November 2022 18:33
Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh (Family handout/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.

The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents. The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.

“Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.

“Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fatoumatta’s husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh, paid tribute to his loved ones and described their deaths as inconceivable.

Mr Drammeh, who flew back from the US after the fire, said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

