Police officers ‘attacked with street furniture’ amid football fan disturbance

One officer needed medical treatment.

Lucinda Cameron
Saturday 23 July 2022 18:53
Police said there was disorder in Glasgow on Saturday (David Cheskin/PA)
Police officers have been attacked with street furniture as they dealt with a disturbance involving football fans.

One officer needed medical treatment following the incident in Glasgow.

The disturbance happened on Paisley Road West, not far from Ibrox where Rangers were playing Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police officers have had to act swiftly and robustly to ensure public safety and reduce disorder

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow’s Divisional Commander, said: “Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, 23 July, 2022, police officers were attacked with street furniture on Paisley Road West, near to Seaward Street, as they prevented a disturbance between rival football supporters.”

He added: “There have been a significant number of football fans intent on causing disorder and violence across the city this afternoon and police officers have had to act swiftly and robustly to ensure public safety and reduce disorder.”

Mr Sutherland said that as a result of this, he has authorised officers to use powers available under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public order Act of 1994 – which allows officers to stop and search people where this is appropriate and necessary, either in vehicles or on foot.

He said: “This power, which is only authorised when absolutely necessary, also allows officers to require the removal of any item the officer believes is being used wholly or partly for the purposes of concealing their identity.

“As we approach the new football season I would make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated. It impacts other members of the public and the vast majority of football supporters who are in the city to enjoy the game.”

Tottenham Hotspur won Saturday’s game 2-1.

The Section 60 stop and search power remains in force in the Glasgow City Council boundary area until 1.22pm on Sunday.

Police said it will be used “responsibly and when justified to help prevent serious violence”.

