Sheku Bayoh’s family expect police to ‘tell the whole truth’, says lawyer

Officers involved in restraining the 31-year-old are to start giving evidence to an inquiry into his death.

Dan Barker
Thursday 19 May 2022 10:28
Sheku’s Bayoh’s mother and sisters with lawyer Aamer Anwar outside the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sheku’s Bayoh’s mother and sisters with lawyer Aamer Anwar outside the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

The family of a man who died after being restrained by police expect to hear “the whole truth”, their lawyer said as one of the officers called to the scene begins giving evidence to an inquiry.

Sheku Bayoh died on May 3, 2015 after he was detained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

An inquiry into his death will on Thursday hear evidence from Pc Craig Walker.

Sheku Bayoh died in May 2015 (family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

As Mr Bayoh’s family arrived for the hearing at Capital House in Edinburgh, their solicitor Aamer Anwar said: “This morning is the start of a critical week of evidence, the family have waited seven years to hear the truth.

Recommended

Police officers who will be attending this case today, and in the coming days, are those involved in the restraint of Sheku Bayoh who died in police custody.

“The family expect police officers to do their duty to speak with candour and to tell the whole truth. That is what police officers are expected to do in this country.”

Lord Bracadale will continue to hear evidence from Inspector Steven Stewart, the duty officer in the area control room on the day of the incident, before Pc Walker is questioned.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in