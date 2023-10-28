Jump to content

Police officers help deliver baby next to roundabout in Kent

The parents and little girl are now safely home after officers delivered the baby on Kingsmead Road in Canterbury.

Edd Dracott
Saturday 28 October 2023 14:13
Three officers responded after the baby’s father flagged a police car down at a roundabout in Canterbury (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

A team of police officers have helped to deliver a baby in a vehicle parked next to a roundabout in Kent.

Dog handler Pc Ed Goldswain of Kent Police was flagged down by the baby girl’s father on Kingsmead Road in Canterbury on Monday afternoon.

The officer soon discovered the man’s partner was in labour inside the vehicle.

Without enough time to take her to hospital, Pc Goldswain put a call out on the police force’s radio system.

Pc Billy Knight soon arrived at the scene with police medic Pc Rachael Taylor and the officers together helped deliver the baby before an ambulance arrived to take the young family to a hospital.

It has since been confirmed the mother, father and the little baby girl are all well and have returned home.

Chief Inspector Gary Woodward said: “Police officers can be called at a moment’s notice to any sort of emergency or incident.”

“This may have been an out of the ordinary call for those Pcs responding, but I am pleased their professionalism and training equipped them well to help this couple.

“I would like to wish mother, father and baby well and I hope they are enjoying family life together.”

