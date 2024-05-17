Police officers who went for kebab on night of Manchester attack handed warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two police officers who drove away for a kebab on a two-hour break on the night of the Manchester Arena terror attack have been handed final written warnings.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry had heard that suicide bomber Salman Abedi may have been challenged if a British Transport Police (BTP) officer had been present.

An investigation into the BTP officers was launched following a complaint by families of the victims relating to evidence heard at the inquiry.

A report by Sir John Saunders, chairman of the inquiry, into security arrangements at the venue concluded there were “significant failures” by all five BTP officers on duty at the arena on May 22, 2017.

The five on duty had been instructed by their sergeant to ensure at least one was present in the City Room when the concert ended.

But they failed to follow orders.

At 7.27pm, Police Constable Jessica Bullough and a PCSO colleague drove five miles from Victoria Station to south Manchester to get a kebab, and were off duty for two hours and nine minutes, the inquiry heard.

It meant that when Abedi made his “final approach” to the City Room, dressed all in black and walking almost bent double, carrying his heavy rucksack bomb, no officers were patrolling the area around the arena.

If a BTP officer had been present, Abedi may have been challenged after a member of the public, Christopher Wild, reported his concerns to Showsec stewards about half an hour before the explosion, the inquiry was told.

The same officers were praised for their response after the blast – running into the City Room foyer to help those injured.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation into the actions of two police constables and two police community support officers (PCSOs) who were responsible for patrolling the arena on the night of the attack in 2017.

They found one of the police officers and one of the PCSOs, who is now employed as a BTP police constable, should be disciplined for the “timing and length of their refreshment breaks”, as well as failing to follow instructions from a senior officer.

A misconduct meeting found the case proven against both individuals.

Nothing can bring back the lives lost, or make up for the pain and suffering experienced by the bereaved, but it is important that the actions of the police are thoroughly scrutinised, mistakes are acknowledged and lessons are learned Mel Palmer, Independent Office for Police Conduct

They were given final written warnings which will remain in force for the next two years.

The police watchdog also recommended BTP apologises to the families of the victims for the shortcomings in the policing operation on the night.

This was accepted by the force, the IOPC said.

The watchdog found “no persuasive evidence” to suggest longer breaks had also been taken at other Arena events.

The evidence “showed BTP officers were given clear instructions about the lengths of refreshment breaks,” the IOPC said.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer added: “Nothing can bring back the lives lost, or make up for the pain and suffering experienced by the bereaved, but it is important that the actions of the police are thoroughly scrutinised, mistakes are acknowledged and lessons are learned.

“That is why we have carefully reviewed the steps taken by BTP to address the areas for improvement identified in the inquiry report, and also recommended that the force apologises to the complainants.

“This investigation has also ensured the two individuals whose actions fell below the standards expected by the public, and who ignored instructions from a senior officer, have now been held accountable.”

Another BTP officer who was the subject of the complaint retired before the investigation began.

“We reached the view that the evidence indicated there would have been no case to answer for either misconduct or gross misconduct, had they still been serving,” the IOPC said.

A provisional decision has been made in relation to the other PSCO and will be finalised at a later date.