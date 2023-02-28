Police granted more time to question 71-year-old held over shooting of detective

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have been granted more time to question a 71-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to his detention until 10pm on Wednesday, March 1.

The other five arrested men – aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 – remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Mr Caldwell has been fighting for life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last Wednesday.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh, where he coaches a youth football team.

Police believe two gunmen were involved, and fired at least 10 shots during the attack, striking two cars parked nearby.

As of Monday, Mr Caldwell’s condition remains critical but stable.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said it is believed “a number of people” were involved in the attack, which he said had been “carefully planned”.

Police are also reviewing an unverified claim of responsibility by the New IRA.

Detectives are continuing their appeal for information and witnesses, in particular to anyone who saw a blue Ford Fiesta, thought to be used by the gunmen, in the two weeks prior to the attack or in the immediate aftermath.

The car’s registration number is MGZ 6242, but police said it was fitted with the false plate FRZ 8414 before the attack. Images of the vehicle were released by police on Monday.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for key information that could aid the investigation.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.