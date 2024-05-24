Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over death of dog walker found on remote track

A post-mortem examination found Brian Low, 65, had been shot before his body was found in Pitilie, near Aberfeldy in Perthshire, on February 17.

Paul Cargill
Friday 24 May 2024 09:15
Brian Low was found dead in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire (PA)
Brian Low was found dead in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire (PA) (PA Wire)

Police have arrested a 75-year-old man in connection with the death of a former estate worker in Perthshire.

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday February 17.

He had been out walking his black Labrador at the time.

During a post-mortem examination six days later, it was discovered Mr Low, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been shot.

A murder inquiry was launched and police have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people during the investigation, known as Operation Newlane.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed a 75-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death and he is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

The force said it is unable to provide any further comment at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in