Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square
Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square
The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.
Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.
They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.
No injuries were reported.
A further incident occurred at around 4pm when beer cans a flare were thrown at officers on Whitehall
The force said that their officers were also subjected to “abuse and physical violence” elsewhere on Whitehall – leading to several more officers sustaining minor injuries.
The Met added that no arrests have been made.
