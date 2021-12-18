Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Met Police said.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 18 December 2021 22:43
Anti-vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, London (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

A few officers suffered ‘minor injuries’, the Metropolitan Police said (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.

No injuries were reported.

A further incident occurred at around 4pm when beer cans a flare were thrown at officers on Whitehall

The force said that their officers were also subjected to “abuse and physical violence” elsewhere on Whitehall – leading to several more officers sustaining minor injuries.

The Met added that no arrests have been made.

