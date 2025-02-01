Timeline of events around the disappearance of missing sisters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bodies of two women have been recovered from a river in Aberdeen nearly a month after two sisters disappeared.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen around Victoria Bridge over the River Dee in the early hours of January 7.

Police Scotland launched a major search mission that day with officers, including specialist divers, searching in and around the area for weeks.

The sisters – part of a set of triplets – had moved to Scotland from Hungary a decade ago.

Here is a timeline of the events surrounding the disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta.

– Monday, January 6

Eliza and Henrietta were seen on CCTV walking near Victoria Bridge at around 2.50pm, the day before their disappearance. They were both wearing rucksacks and were later seen walking back to their flat on Charlotte Street.

– Tuesday, January 7

The two sisters were last seen in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am.

They had texted their landlady in the early hours of Tuesday saying they would not return to the flat and their phones were later disconnected.

Later that day, their landlady finds their belongings in their flat and contacts Police Scotland which launches a search mission for the sisters.

– Monday, January 10

Specialist divers search the River Dee between Aberdeen Boat Club and Victoria Bridge. Police said the sisters were known to have travelled along a footpath on the southern bank of the river heading towards the boat club.

Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef told the BBC they had spoken to their mother for 40 minutes on the Saturday before their disappearance and that they seemed “fine”.

Their sister Edit – the other triplet – told the broadcaster she had spoken to them on a video call on New Year’s Eve and that they seemed happy.

– Tuesday, January 11

Police expand their search along the river to the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour and Duthie Park. Police Scotland said they were in touch with the authorities in Hungary.

– Thursday, January 13

The Huszti family release a statement through Police Scotland. They said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

– Thursday, January 27

Police announced that they had stopped looking at Aberdeen’s River Dee and harbour area following “extensive and detailed searches”. They said that searches in coastal areas in Aberdeen would continue.

– Friday, January 31

Police find the body of a woman at around 7.55am during their searches for the missing women in the River Dee near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the sisters are informed.

Later, at around 9.05pm, police discover a second body in the River Dee near the Victoria Bridge about half a mile away. The bodies are still to be identified but the family are notified of the finding.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”