Police search for 80-year-old man who is missing with grandson, 18

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are searching for an 80-year-old man and his 18-year-old grandson who are missing in Glasgow.

Both men are described as “vulnerable” and police said they are “very concerned”.

Volodymr Sobchuk and grandson Yoroslav Prokhyra were last seen by their family in Balgrayhill Road, Springburn, Glasgow, at 10.40am on Sunday.

They were carrying backpacks and were meant to be going to visit family in Bishopbriggs but never arrived and their disappearance was described as “out of character”.

Mr Sobchuk is described as 5ft 11in and of medium build with short, white hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a dark-blue jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a yellow backpack.

Mr Prokhyra is described as 5ft 11in and of medium build with short, brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, grey and black trousers, and black trainers. He was carrying a brown backpack.

They are known to visit Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Milton of Campsie and Glasgow city centre.

Sergeant Andrew Caldwell said: “Both men are vulnerable and we are very concerned for their wellbeing and safety. We are carrying out a number of enquiries and searches to trace them as soon as possible.

“It is completely out of character for them to go missing and not keep in contact with family.

“Volodymr and Yoroslav are known to frequent Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Milton of Campsie and Glasgow city centre and officers are making enquiries in and around these areas.

“I urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information that may help trace them to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 2652 of 19 January.”