Police praise ‘tremendous support’ but hunt continues for missing mother-of-two

Police hunting a missing mother-of-two say they have had “tremendous support” from the public – but the woman’s family remain “greatly concerned” about her two weeks after she disappeared.

Karen Stevenson was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Saturday February 19, with Police Scotland now making a fresh appeal for information.

Inquiries have established the 42-year-old was walking in Seafar Road, near to McGregor Road, at about 3.15am that morning.

Officers from Police Scotland were there early on Saturday to speak to passers-by and motorists to see if they had any information. Police spoke to almost 50 people in total.

Inspector Susan Rae, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: “Two weeks have now passed since Karen went missing and her family remain greatly concerned and anxious.

“Through our inquiries, we know the last sighting of Karen was in Seafar Road at around 3.15am on Saturday February 19.

We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV Inspector Susan Rae

“Officers returned to Seafar Road in the early hours of this morning to speak to members of the public and motorists, to ask if they have any information that could assist our inquiries.

“A total of 47 individuals were stopped and engaged with.

“We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV.

“I would like to thank the public for the tremendous support they have given so far in helping us to trace Karen.”

Ms Stevenson is 5ft 1in, of slim build, with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a purple jacket with a fur-lined hood, a cream long-sleeved T-shirt with a graphic design, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She may also have been carrying a small pink handbag, with metal studs and a chain strap.

Earlier this week, her family said the disappearance is “completely unusual” and Ms Stevenson has “never been missing before”.

In a statement, they added: “The whole family are really worried and would like Karen to get in contact with anybody to let us know she is safe.”