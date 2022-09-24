Jump to content

Police find man’s body in crashed car two days after he was reported missing

John Winton McNab, 86, was reported missing on Friday September 16, with his body found in a Mercedes car on Sunday September 18.

Katrine Bussey
Saturday 24 September 2022 09:26
Police said enquiries to establish the full circumstances around the death of the 86-year-old were ongoing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police said enquiries to establish the full circumstances around the death of the 86-year-old were ongoing (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have found the body of an elderly man in a crashed car two days after he had been reported missing.

John Winton McNab, 86, was the driver of a grey Mercedes B car, which was discovered having been involved in a crash in the Highlands at about 1.20pm on Sunday September 18.

Police Scotland confirmed that Mr McNab, from Perth, was reported missing on Friday September 16.

We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family

Family statement

The independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has now been instructed to investigate his death.

Pirc was instructed by the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and will report to them.

Police Scotland said it had also referred the incident to Pirc.

It comes as Mr McNab’s family thanked all those who had been involved in looking for him.

His car was discovered after having been involved in a crash on the A887 at Invermoriston.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, the family said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened were ongoing, with the force urging anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken to an officer to contact them.

