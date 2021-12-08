PSNI defend bid to withhold material from Noah Donohoe inquest

A barrister for the police said applications for Public Interest Immunity certification are not infrequent in all types of inquests.

David Young
Wednesday 08 December 2021 16:14
Noah Donohoe, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing (handout/PA)
Noah Donohoe, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing (handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Police have defended a bid to prevent certain information being disclosed to the inquest into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Noah’s mother Fiona has previously criticised the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s intent to secure Public Interest Immunity (PII) certification on sensitive material that would otherwise be provided to her and other parties involved in the inquest proceedings.

Noah, a 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year, six days after he went missing.

His mother is hoping to secure answers to some of the unanswered questions surrounding his death through the inquest process.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe has called for full disclosure of the police files linked to her son’s case (PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

She has also lodged a complaint with the PSNI watchdog, the NI Police Ombudsman, alleging failings in how officers investigated her son’s disappearance and death.

At a pre-inquest review hearing before coroner Joe McCrisken on Wednesday, a lawyer representing the police insisted a PII application is not an unusual occurrence and is a common feature of many inquests.

Donal Lunny QC said police would likely be seeking PII on a “limited amount” of material in three police evidence folders.

“It is important to remember that PII applications are a not infrequent occurrence in inquests of all types and they occur for various reasons, including most commonly to protect police methodology,” he told Mr McCrisken.

“And it is ultimately going to be a matter for you sir, rather than my client, whether any PII application succeeds.”

A PII application by the police needs the prior approval of Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the Government.

The relevant material will be circulated to the parties in the inquest in redacted form before a hearing at which the coroner will take submissions on whether he should grant the immunity status.

Donohoe family supporters at an early inquest review hearing in Belfast (PA)
(PA Wire)

Counsel for the coroner Sean Doran QC said it is difficult for parties to speculate over the PII process until the redacted material has been circulated.

“It’s very important that all properly interested persons on receipt of the redacted materials should have the opportunity of considering them carefully,” he said.

Mr Doran said all parties will then have the opportunity to make representations on the issue in open court.

The inquest had originally been scheduled to commence on January 10.

That date was vacated last month due to various outstanding issues, including with the disclosure process and the ongoing Ombudsman’s probe.

Recommended

The coroner told Wednesday’s virtual hearing that it has not yet been possible to identify an alternative date for the inquest due to the pressures on courtroom space.

The next pre-inquest review is due to take place in February.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in