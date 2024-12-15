Police launch murder probe following ‘brutal and senseless’ death of woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the “brutal and senseless” death of a woman in Co Down.

The victim, who suffered a head injury, has been named as Karen Cummings, 40.

Two men have been arrested over her death at a house in Banbridge on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, December 14, of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

The spokesperson added: “Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, December 14, on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

“Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.”

The spokesperson said the investigation is at an early stage and police are working to “establish the full circumstances that led to this brutal and senseless murder”.

District commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Cummings’ family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

“Cordons remain in place today, Sunday December 15, and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence.

“Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“Local people will see our officers in and around the area.

“Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.”

Local representatives have told of their shock at the murder of Ms Cummings.

Alliance Party deputy leader and Upper Bann MLA Eoin Tennyson said it was an “absolutely shocking incident”.

He added: “Today is a dark day for the local community.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Karen’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

“Karen is the seventh woman now to be killed in Northern Ireland just this year. This is a devastating statistic, and violence against women and girls is a sickening scourge on our society that must be eradicated.”

Mr Tennyson added: “We must all recommit ourselves to the Executive’s recently launched framework to end violence against women and girls and do everything we can to put a stop to all forms of violence, harm and abuse in our society.”

The local community is shocked and saddened by the death Councillor Kevin Savage

Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Savage said: “My heartfelt thoughts are with this woman’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss of life.

“The local community is shocked and saddened by the death of this woman and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Police in Northern Ireland have made tackling violence against women and girls a priority for the force following a series of murders in the region in recent years.

In October, police said 24 women had been violently killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.