Two confirmed dead after light plane crashes at Co Down airport
Emergency services attended Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.
Police have confirmed that two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft in Co Down.
Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.
A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport.
“Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.
“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.
A statement said: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident.
“No patients were taken from the scene.”
Alliance Party councillor Victoria Moore said the incident is a terrible shock to the community.
She told the BBC: “As somebody who lives very locally – just under the flight path of the airfield – I know how busy it is.
“This will be a terrible shock to the community and very sad news for the families affected.
“The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen.”
